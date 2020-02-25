Highlights & scores: Malone takes 2 titles & 2 Indian River athletes head to states

"Well, we have Jaheim Plunkett, he's going to run the 300," coach Cory Marsell said. "He won that up in Section 10, he also finished second in the 60-meter dash. We opted not to send him for that, although he could have went. He's going to stay focused on the 300. He's a very fast young man, he's an 11th grader and a pleasure to coach.