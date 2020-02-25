Highlights & scores: Malone takes 2 titles & 2 Indian River athletes head to states

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Malone came out the winner on both the girls' and boys' sides in a pair of Section 10 Class A championship basketball games at SUNY Potsdam Monday night.
The girls defeated Massena 60-41 and the boys beat Massena 55-48.
Highlights from both contests are in the video.
Also in the video is a story about two Indian River track and field athletes who are heading to the New York state indoor championships on March 7.
Jaheim Plunkett will take part in the 300 dash, a running event that is suited for his talent on the track.
Troy Stephen is the master of the jumping events. He's headed to states for both the long jump and triple jump.
Both athletes say they're looking forward to taking part in the states in two weeks.
"I work really hard for it," Plunkett said. "I push myself during practice, I go hard in everything I do, I focus on school, my hard work, and other things that I need to focus on to be able to push me to go to states."
“I thought I had it in me, it’s still astonishing what can do,” Stephen said. “I never thought I would go undefeated in all three events in all my meets, that’s like, it’s crazy, that’s amazing, I’ve been truly blessed.”
"Well, we have Jaheim Plunkett, he's going to run the 300," coach Cory Marsell said. "He won that up in Section 10, he also finished second in the 60-meter dash. We opted not to send him for that, although he could have went. He's going to stay focused on the 300. He's a very fast young man, he's an 11th grader and a pleasure to coach.
"Troy once again won the long jump, high jump, and triple jump," Marsell continued. "He won that every meet -- very gifted talented athlete. He's got a lot of springs, a lot of ups, so expect great things from outdoor, as well."
