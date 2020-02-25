JCC to offer Kids’ College this summer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is accepting registrations for its Kids' College summer program.
JCC's Kathleen Morris says this will be the program's fourth year and she thinks it features the best offerings yet.

Kids' College is in July and August. Morning classes are devoted to ages 6 to 11 and the afternoon is for ages 12 to 14.
You can find out more at www.sunyjefferson.edu/kids. You can also call 315-786-2233.
