Keith Alvin David, 81, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Keith Alvin David, 81, of Tamarack Drive, formerly of Herrings Munns Corners Road, passed away at his home on Monday afternoon, February 24, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.
In keeping with Keith’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Carthage VFW, 668 West End Ave., Carthage, NY 13619. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara; a son and daughter-in-law, Warren and Maureen David of West Carthage; two grandchildren, Sean and Christine David of West Carthage; and two great-grandchildren, Charley and Dakota David of West Carthage; two sisters, Norma VerSchneider of Castorland, June Leroux of West Carthage, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased a brother Wesley David; a sister, Phyllis M. Donaghy; three brothers-in-law, John A. “Jack” Donaghy and Leslie F. VerSchneider and Victor “Pete” Leroux.
Keith was born on August 1, 1938 at home in Natural Bridge, NY a son of the late Alvin and Julia Howard David. He graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1957. He worked at Carbola Chemical, Natural Bridge from 1957-1961.
He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1961-1966 as a Bomb Navigation Repair Specialist on B-58 Hustler Aircraft at Bunker Hill A.F.B., Indiana.
On January 18, 1964, he married Barbara A. Gebo at the Air Force Chapel at Bunker Hill A.F.B. in Indiana. He was honorably discharged in January 1966, and returned to New York.
He became employed at Crown Zellerbach and worked as a machinist until his retirement in 1997. The couple then moved to Florida; returning to Carthage in 2018 to be close to their son and his family.
Keith was a member of the Studebaker Car Club in Indiana and was an extreme Studebaker enthusiast. He also enjoyed dining out, classic car shows, flea markets, fishing, camping and going for rides. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
