Lisa M. Leroux, 53, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lisa M. Leroux, age 53, of Star Lake, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Lisa was born on November 26, 1966 in Star Lake, NY to the late Paul T. and Constance A. (Eldridge) Leroux. She attended Clifton-Fine Central School. She had worked as a home health aid for Health Services of NNY and also did private home health care.
Lisa loved hanging out in the garage with her friends and family drinking beer and ATV riding. She especially loved being with the loves of her life, her companion Brian Merkley and their dog Abby.
She is survived by two brothers, Paul and Gail Leroux Jr. of Newton Falls and Harry Giles; two sisters, Nita “Suzi” and Gary Adams of Star Lake and Tina Leroux of Texas; 8 nephews, 1 niece, 8 great nephews, 5 great nieces and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sadly, Lisa is predeceased by her long-time companion of 21 years, Brian Merkley, who died with her at home. She is also predeceased by her parents and a nephew, Ricky Adams.
