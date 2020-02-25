Lloyd William Robinson, 74, of Hermon

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lloyd William Robinson, age 74, of Hermon, passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY on February 23, 2020.
There will be calling hours held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12: 00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life held at the Hermon Fire Department. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Lloyd was born on September 19, 1945 in Hermon, NY to the late Robert Lorenzo and Virginia Mae (Roberts) Robinson. He attended Hermon High School.
At age 16 he left school to work on the family farm. He spent several years working as a millwright. He was employed by B&S Construction for most of his career. He retired in 1994 due to job related injuries. He was a member of the Carpenters Local #278 Union.
He married the love of his life Jerry Lynn O'Donnell of 55 years, on January 30, 1965 in the Town of Theresa.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Jerry Lynn, his children, Randi Robinson, Ogdensburg, Scott Robinson, Hermon, Christopher Robinson, DeKalb, Heather (Bryan) Boyce, Hermon, Amy Robinson, Hermon, his eight grandchildren Kevin, Kylie, Nathan, Jaron, Zachary, Colin, Adam and Natalie, a great-grand daughter, Braylynn, and a brother Robert (Wayne) Robinson. Several brother and sister in laws and several nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was predeceased by his parents Robert and Virginia, a brother Gregory Robinson and his father and mother-in-law, Llewllyn and Nathalie (Nightengale) O'Donnell.
Lloyd loved his family fiercely and spent his life taking care of his wife, his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Lloyd was a handy man and jack of many trades.
Donations in Lloyd’s memory may be made to the St. Lawrence County S.P.C.A.
