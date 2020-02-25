Mild with some mixed precipitation for a couple days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The next couple of days could see some mixed precipitation, but temperatures will be mild.
Snow and rain will mix Tuesday morning before becoming all rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be in the low 40s on Wednesday and we can expect to see more mixed precipitation.
It gets snowier for some after that.
There's a winter storm watch early from 4 a.m. on Thursday until 6 p.m. on Saturday for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.
It will mainly be lake effect snow, so most of it is likely to fall on the higher elevations of the Tug Hill.
Some places could see a foot more more over those three days and snowfall rates could at times be as high as 2 inches per hour.
There's also a lake shore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego county shorelines from noon on Thursday until 7 a.m. on Friday.
Highs will be in the mid-30s on Thursday, the low 20s on Friday, and the upper teens on Saturday.
It will be partly sunny and in the low 20s on Sunday.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 30.
