Ogdensburg man faces gun, choking and menacing charges

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 19 year old Ogdensburg man, who allegedly choked someone and threatened them with a gun, has been released on his own recognizance.
City police arrested Joshua Lampett of 219 Spring Street after investigating a report of domestic violence at his home Monday.
Lampett is accused of menacing a person with a handgun and choking the alleged victim.
Police searched the home and said they found a large quantity of marijuana, concentrated cannabis, an undisclosed amount cash, a shot gun and a handgun.
Lampett is charged with:
- criminal possession of firearm
- second-degree menacing
- second-degree unlawful imprisonment
- criminal obstruction of breathing
Lampett was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Additional charges are pending further investigation.
The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted by the department’s K9 Unit, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.