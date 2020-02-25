Pinwheels raise awareness of child abuse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Victims Assistance Center is planting pinwheels to prevent child abuse.
The Child Advocacy Center of NNY, a program out of the Victims Assistance Center, serves 766 children in the area, so this year's goal is to "plant" 766 pinwheels.
Each pinwheel raises money for the center and awareness for children who are in unhealthy environments.
"So the pinwheel is the national symbol for childlike whimsical happiness; it just brings awareness to our community of just how many children are affected in our community," said Erin Fazio, Victims Assistance Center director of outreach.
You can purchase a pinwheel at the Child Advocacy Center until March 14.
