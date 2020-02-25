Police beef up presence at Clayton school after girls report men tried to lure them into car

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clayton village police are investigating a report that two men tried to lure two girls into their car near Guardino Elementary School Monday.
Chief Kevin Patenaude said there will be an increased police presence at the school during dismissal Tuesday afternoon.
He said the girls, who are sisters in the first and fifth grades, were walking Monday afternoon on James Street just off school grounds when a dark-colored sedan drove up to them.
Patenaude said two young white men, possibly high school age, asked the girls to get in their car and offered them candy.
The chief said the girls immediately ran away to a relative's home. He said the girls' mother notified police.
Patenaude said the school district's superintendent was also notified.
The chief said police will continue their increased presence at the school until the suspects are caught.
