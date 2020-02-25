Thomas J. Chiarelly, 63, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas J. Chiarelly, 63, of High Street, passed away on Sunday February 9th, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Thomas was born September 15th, 1956 on Long Island to Eugene and Carol (Slovacek) Chiarelly. He married Linda Benedetto on September 5th, 1981 in Fairfield, CT.
He loved working on cars and carpentry.
Thomas is survived by his wife, two step-daughters: Victoria and Denise Longo, and a step-son James Longo and his wife Tasheila, all of CT. He is also survived by two bothers: Charles and his wife in Florida, and Robert and Sue in North Carolina.
He was quite a jokester and will be greatly missed. As per Tom’s wishes there will be no calling hours.
Online Condolences can be made at ClevelandFHInc.com
