Vincent J. Penderghest, 75, of North Lawrence

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Vincent J. Penderghest, 75, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at UVMC in Burlington, VT.
On March 14, 1944, Vincent was born in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Vincent J. and Magdalene R. (Geating) Penderghest. He graduated from the Vincentian Seminary, ordained a Vincentian Priest at Mary Immaculate Seminary in Northampton, PA on May 27, 1972.
He married NancyAnn Ecott on October 8, 1983 in Ivyland, PA. After living together in Langhorne, PA, they moved to the North Country in 1995, devoting their lives to each other and their children.
He was working at St. Lawrence Central School as a custodian at the time of his passing.
He practiced his faith at St. Patrick Church, and was a leader in the Faith Formation, where he could compliment his education in the history, culture and the Tradition of the Church. He will be remembered as being kind, caring, and intelligent in his conversations.
He leaves behind his wife, Nancy; his children, Katharyn and Caleb LaGarry of Dickinson, Timothy and Christina Penderghest of Phoenixville, PA, Meghan Penderghest of Lawrenceville, Shannin Casey of Elkridge, MD and Robert Casey of Bristol, PA; his siblings, Patricia Wineburg of Marlton, NJ and Richard and Alice Penderghest of South Hampton, PA; five grandchildren,Cassidy and Thomas Dabrow and Parker, Keegan and Flynn LaGarry, several nieces and nephews.
He is now reunited with his twin brother, Joseph who predeceased him on April 29, 1998.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick Church on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 am.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Those wishing to express an act of kindness, please consider donations in his honor to St. Patrick Church, PO Box 208, Brasher Falls, NY 13613.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.