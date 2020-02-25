Wynona I. Crump, 67, born in Potsdam

HOPKINTON/ST. REGIS FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wynona I. Crump, 67, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
On July 17,1952, Wynona was born in Potsdam to Kenneth F. and Irene (Ashlaw) Parker. She attended Hopkinton Schools and graduated from Parishville High School.
She married Gary P. Crump on October 11, 1969. He predeceased her on December 23, 2010.
While raising the children, Wynona worked at Tru-Stitch in Malone, Sunflower Soap Factory in Parishville and at NuMed in Hopkinton where she was an inspector.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, 4-wheeling and working in her garden. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her children and grandchildren, baking and cooking for their enjoyment.
She is survived by her five children, Gary P. and Jennifer Crump, Jr. of Nicholville, Gregory Crump and Michelle White of Hopkinton, Jeffrey and Wendy Crump of St. Regis Falls, Robert and Rhiannon Crump of Potsdam and Lori and Jim Grant of Norwood; two brothers, David Parker of Potsdam and Peter and Debbie Parker of Hopkinton; 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Wynona was predeceased by one brother, Roger Parker.
Her family will receive friends at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, Friday from 4 to 7 pm. A Funeral Gathering Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Lee Sweeney. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Luncheon on Saturday February 29th at the Hopkinton Town Hall at 11 am.
Burial will be later in Southville Cemetery.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Please consider donations to Hopkinton-Ft. Jackson Fire Department, Tri Town Rescue Squad or Knapps Station Community Church.
Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com
