Another mild day before the lake snow machine kicks in

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's going to be fairly mild and pleasant Wednesday, but that changes for the rest of the week and into Saturday.
Some snow could mix with rain early Wednesday, then change to occasional rain. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Rain gets heavier overnight and changes to snow toward morning.
A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties starts at 4 a.m. Thursday and will expire at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Snowfall rates could be as high as 2 inches per hour for brief periods. Places hit the hardest -- mostly on the Tug Hill -- could see more than 2 feet of snow.
There's also a winter weather advisory for parts of the Adirondacks from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. on Thursday. That changes to a winter storm warning that lasts until 10 a.m. on Saturday.
It will be windy, so that means blowing and drifting snow as well as a lake shore flood warning for the shorelines of Jefferson and Oswego counties. That warning starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday and lasts until 11 a.m. on Friday.
We could see wind gusts from 40 to 50 miles per hour.
Highs will be in the mid-30s on Thursday, the low 20s on Friday, and the upper teens on Saturday.
It will be partly sunny and 23 on Sunday and mostly sunny and 35 on Monday.
It will be in the mid-40s with a chance of rain on Tuesday.
