Christine A. Dumas, 56, native of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Christine A. Dumas, age 56 passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at University of Vermont Medical Center.
There will be no public calling hours, burial will take place at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.
Christine was born on November 26, 1963 in Massena the daughter of Ernest and Joyce (Kellison) Dumas. She graduated from Massena High School in 1982 and then attended SUNY Canton graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Social Work. She started working at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a switchboard operator retiring in 2006.
Following retirement, Chris was a volunteer driver for St. Lawrence County and was always there to lend a helping hand. Christine was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed dancing, taking trips and spending time with her cats Baby and Bonnie.
Christine is survived by her mother, Joyce A. Dumas of Defiance, OH; a brother, Kenny and wife Bonnie Dumas of Massena; two sisters, Nancy and husband Fred Morin of Defiance, OH, Lorie Dumas and Ed Knapp of Schenectady, NY; a niece, Sarah and husband Jesse Woods of Defiance, OH; four nephews, Ryan Morin and companion Colleen Costin of Keeseville, NY, Sean Morin of Columbus, OH, Nicholas and Jacob Morin of Defiance, OH; great nieces and nephews, Aaron and Makenzie Woods, Kobe and William Morin; a best friend Shawn Gibbs of Massena.
She was predeceased by her father, Ernest Dumas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Massena Humane Society, PO Box 145, Massena, NY, 13662.
Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.