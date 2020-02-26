Cuomo seeks $40M in emergency funds to prepare for coronavirus in NY

"We've gone through a number of public health emergencies that we've dealt with and each one seems new and unique, but we've handled situations like this in the past, and we're handling this one also," he said. "The threat you don't take seriously is the one that becomes serious. So we take every situation like this seriously and we prepare for it. But from a public point of view, I want to keep the perspective right, yes we're preparing but this situation is not a situation that should cause undo fear."