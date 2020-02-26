Cuomo seeks $40M in emergency funds to prepare for coronavirus in NY

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWNY) - There have been no cases of the novel coronavirus reported in New York state, but officials are still preparing for the worst case scenarios.
During a news conference Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $40 million emergency appropriation for the state Department of Health to hire additional staff, obtain equipment and any other resources necessary to respond to a potential pandemic.
The governor is also proposing legislation to grant authority to DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to ensure local health departments and public and private hospitals statewide take certain actions and measures in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak as needed.
DOH will convene local health departments and hospitals statewide to review protocols, best practices and procedures to help ensure they are prepared to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday warned the American public to prepare for an an outbreak of the disease, which has spawned more than 80,000 cases around the world but relatively few so far in the U.S.
Cuomo says the state is taking the situation seriously and is preparing for the worst. He is urging the public to keep this and all threats in perspective and not let it cause undue fear among residents.
"We've gone through a number of public health emergencies that we've dealt with and each one seems new and unique, but we've handled situations like this in the past, and we're handling this one also," he said. "The threat you don't take seriously is the one that becomes serious. So we take every situation like this seriously and we prepare for it. But from a public point of view, I want to keep the perspective right, yes we're preparing but this situation is not a situation that should cause undo fear."
As of Wednesday, samples from 27 New Yorkers have been sent to the CDC for testing; 26 have come back negative with one result still pending.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.