Frances Belle Lane, 89, formerly of Hammond

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frances Belle Lane age 89 formerly of Hammond and Goshen, NY passed away on Monday (February 24, 2020) at the Riverledge Healthcare Facility in Ogdensburg. As per her request there will be no funeral services.
Surviving is her son Joseph (Cathy) Siematkowski of Potsdam; a step son Thomas (Nancy) Lane of Goshen, NY; grandchildren Elizabeth Siematkowski of Canton, Ike Siematkowski of Potsdam, Molly (Cory) Williams of Canton, Christine (Steve) Spalnick, Thomas Lane Jr., and Stacie (Fernando) Hidalgo all of Goshen; great and great-great grandchildren Bryanna Crown, Calla Thonus, Abigail Thonus, Hannah Thonus, Matthew Thonus, Elizabeth Lane, Adriana Hidalgo and Fernando Hidalgo IV all of Goshen.
She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Thomas Lane in 2007 and a sister Joan Dellarocco.
Belle was born on June 24, 1930 in Warwick, NY, a daughter of the late James and Frances (Bollinger) Knapp. She graduated from Goshen High School in 1948 and later married S. Thomas Lane on June 17, 1961 in Montgomery, NY. A previous marriage to Paul Siematkowski had ended in divorce.
Belle retired from Fleet/Norstar Bank in Goshen, NY in 1985 after 27 years of service. Following her retirement she and her husband moved to Chippewa Bay to enjoy their lifelong love of fishing on the St. Lawrence River.
She enjoyed sports of all kinds and in her younger years was quite an athlete. As a young girl she played softball and basketball and was recruited to play on a boys’ softball team in Montgomery, NY. She enjoyed softball and bowling long into her senior years. She was a fan of all sports and after retirement especially enjoyed cheering on the Hammond basketball teams.
