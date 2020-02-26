Highlights & scores: Section 10 & Section 3 basketball playoffs

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday night in both Section 3 and Section 10.
Top-seeded Lowville hosted Cazenovia in a boys' Section 3 Class B quarterfinal.
The Red Raiders' Aidan Macaulay scored 26 points to help propel his team to a 70-47 win.
In another Section 3 Class B boys' quarterfinal in Dexter, General Brown defeated Central Valley Academy 56-52.
Nate Heller scored 26 for the Lions.
In Chaumont, it was Lyme hosting McGraw in a boys' Section 3 Class D quarterfinal.
The home team came out on top 57-46.
Also in Chaumont, Lyme squared off against Poland in a girls' Section 3 Class D quarterfinal.
Lyme won this one, too, 48-37
Harrisville and Hermon-DeKalb faced off in a boys' Section 10 Class D semifinal.
Harrisville won 58-41
The other semifinal pitted Chateaugay against Heuvelton.
Chateaugay wins this one 56-43.
Highlights from all those games are in the video.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ Section 3 Class B basketball quarterfinals
Lowville 70, Cazenovia 47
General Brown 56, Central Valley Academy 52
Boys’ Section 3 Class C basketball quarterfinal
West Canada Valley 73, Beaver River 61
Boys’ Section 3 Class D basketball quarterfinal
Lyme 57, McGraw 46
Boys’ Section 10 Class D basketball semifinals
Harrisville 58, Hermon-DeKalb 41
Chateaugay 56, Heuvelton 43
Girls’ Section 3 Class A basketball quarterfinal
CBA 69, Indian River 42
Girls’ Section 3 Class C basketball quarterfinal
West Canada Valley 50, Thousand Islands 38
Girls’ Section 3 Class D basketball quarterfinals
Lyme 48, Poland 37
Hamilton 59, Immaculate Heart 35
Brookfield 59, Sandy Creek 32
Men’s college basketball playoffs
Ithaca 64, St. Lawrence 54
Herkimer 65, Jefferson 52
Women’s college basketball playoffs
St. Lawrence 83, RIT 56
Mohawk Valley 85, Jefferson 61
Boys’ Section 10 Division 2 hockey quarterfinals
Salmon River 4, Islanders 1
St. Lawrence Central 6, Malone 3
Men’s college lacrosse
St. Lawrence 20, SUNY Potsdam 5.
