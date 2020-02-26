Highlights & scores: Section 10 & Section 3 basketball playoffs

Wednesday morning sports wrap
February 26, 2020 at 7:21 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 7:21 AM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday night in both Section 3 and Section 10.

Top-seeded Lowville hosted Cazenovia in a boys' Section 3 Class B quarterfinal.

The Red Raiders' Aidan Macaulay scored 26 points to help propel his team to a 70-47 win.

In another Section 3 Class B boys' quarterfinal in Dexter, General Brown defeated Central Valley Academy 56-52.

Nate Heller scored 26 for the Lions.

In Chaumont, it was Lyme hosting McGraw in a boys' Section 3 Class D quarterfinal.

The home team came out on top 57-46.

Also in Chaumont, Lyme squared off against Poland in a girls' Section 3 Class D quarterfinal.

Lyme won this one, too, 48-37

Harrisville and Hermon-DeKalb faced off in a boys' Section 10 Class D semifinal.

Harrisville won 58-41

The other semifinal pitted Chateaugay against Heuvelton.

Chateaugay wins this one 56-43.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section 3 Class B basketball quarterfinals

Lowville 70, Cazenovia 47

General Brown 56, Central Valley Academy 52

Boys’ Section 3 Class C basketball quarterfinal

West Canada Valley 73, Beaver River 61

Boys’ Section 3 Class D basketball quarterfinal

Lyme 57, McGraw 46

Boys’ Section 10 Class D basketball semifinals

Harrisville 58, Hermon-DeKalb 41

Chateaugay 56, Heuvelton 43

Girls’ Section 3 Class A basketball quarterfinal

CBA 69, Indian River 42

Girls’ Section 3 Class C basketball quarterfinal

West Canada Valley 50, Thousand Islands 38

Girls’ Section 3 Class D basketball quarterfinals

Lyme 48, Poland 37

Hamilton 59, Immaculate Heart 35

Brookfield 59, Sandy Creek 32

Men’s college basketball playoffs

Ithaca 64, St. Lawrence 54

Herkimer 65, Jefferson 52

Women’s college basketball playoffs

St. Lawrence 83, RIT 56

Mohawk Valley 85, Jefferson 61

Boys’ Section 10 Division 2 hockey quarterfinals

Salmon River 4, Islanders 1

St. Lawrence Central 6, Malone 3

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 20, SUNY Potsdam 5.

