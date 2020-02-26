JCC could lose $600K in funding under Cuomo’s proposed budget

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo is proposing a change to the way the state funds community colleges. And it could leave Jefferson Community College's budget more than $600,000 light.
Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to go back to the way the state used to fund community colleges. It's part of his 2021 executive budget.
The funding model would pay schools more than $2,900 for what amounts to a full-time student.
But Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty Stone says that's the rub. Her school's definition of full-time differs from the state's.
"Most of our students take between 12 and 14 credit hours and that's what's considered, technically full-time. But according to state funding, that number is 15 credit hours per term," she said.
According to Stone, JCC would only receive funding for an approximate 2,200 students. That's out of an estimated student body of 3,000.
To make matters worse, Stone says enrollment this semester is down about 5 percent from last year.
But she says JCC got a cushion because of the way the state funded community college's this year.
"Last year we were able to get 98 percent of what we had gotten the previous year and it had nothing to do with what our enrollment numbers were," she said.
Stone says if the model changes back, JCC stands to lose hundreds of thousands in its budget.
"We're looking at about a $600,000 decline," she said.
JCC also receives funding through student tuition and Jefferson County.
County Legislator Chair Scott Gray says Cuomo's proposal could cause the school to dip into its savings account and it would be up to everyone else to make up the difference.
"You got to go in there and make some cuts. The county would be expected, no doubt probably, to pick up part of the lost revenue. And certainly, unfortunately, the students would probably have to bare a certain share of it, too," said Gray.
7 News reached out to Governor Cuomo's office for comment, but we didn't hear back.
Stone said there is something in the budget for JCC - a new turf field.
