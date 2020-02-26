Lake effect snow warnings kick in Thursday morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some places in the Tug Hill region and the Adirondacks could see a couple of feet of snow in a lake effect event that will stretch over the better part of three days.
A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties starts at 7 a.m. on Thursday and lasts until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
A winter weather advisory starts at 10 p.m. Wednesday for areas of the Adirondack east of Lake Ontario. At 10 a.m. Thursday, it changes to a lake effect snow warning that last until 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The higher elevations of both areas could see 2 feet or more of snow. Snow could fall at rates of 2 inches an hour for brief periods.
The snow is expected to fall in relatively narrow bands, so roads could be clear one minute and snow-covered the next.
Winds could gust from 40 to 50 miles per hour, so that means blowing and drifting snow will likely cause whiteouts.
It also means flooding is possible along the Lake Ontario shoreline. There’s a lake shore flood warning for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 10 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.