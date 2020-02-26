Longtime leapers ready to take last splash at polar bear dip

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can leap into this Leap Year on Leap Day this Saturday at River Hospital’s Annual Polar Bear Dip.
There, you'll see some longtime jumpers take their last splash.
They know cold and they know cold hard cash.
"So this year is the 30th anniversary, so I'm going for $30,000," said Ray "Smitty" Smith, longtime jumper.
Between River Hospital nurse Marcia Graves and board member Smith, they've raised more than $375,000 at River Hospital's Polar Bear Dip events.
"Everybody has just so much fun there with the different ideas and the different costumes, and it's not all about the money. One thing I try to tell everybody, yeah, maybe I can raise that amount of money, but you're not expected to raise that kind of money. Just show up, have fun, meet with the community and just have a good time," said Smith.
But this year, these prolific polar dippers are taking their last splash as Smitty Knievel and Captain Marcia.
"It's been so much fun, and it's so exciting for the hospital and the community," said Graves.
The two say the unpleasant feeling of the icy dip is overpowered by the positive feeling of giving back to the hospital.
"Let me tell you, it can be a shocker! But it's only for a short time and it's for a great cause," said Graves.
"It makes you feel good about yourself because you can do good for others," said Smith.
Each year, money raised at the dip benefits a different part of the hospital. This year, funds will go toward modernizing the inpatient unit.
"I think on average, it's raised $70,000 a year, and every year it's gotten bigger and better, which is really exciting, often thanks to Smitty and Marcia," said Andrea Roden, River Hospital marketing director.
So if you want to see jumpers like Smitty and Marcia, or perhaps take the leap yourself, come to Bonnie Castle this Saturday. The water is fine!
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.