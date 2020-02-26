Lucinda Catherine “Cindy” Johnson, age 88, of Ogdensburg, NY

Lucinda is survived by a son, Leslie O’Marah and his wife, Darlene, of Ogdensburg; two daughters, Mary Hannah Conant and her husband, Ron, and Arlene Kiah and her husband, Danny, of Ogdensburg, NY; A step son, Joseph Johnson and his wife, Deatta, of Ogdensburg, NY; a step daughter, Debbie Burke and her husband, Timothy, of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Charles Rheome of Ogdensburg, NY; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a son, Allen J. O’Marah and nine sisters, Addie Rheome, Elizabeth Reynolds, Della Pribble, Helen Breckenridge, Frances M. Pribble, Mildred McEathron, Lillan West Breckenridge Webster, Gertrude Cuoco and Elva Rheome and three brothers, Edward Rheome, Leonard Rheome and Daniel Rheome. Lucinda was born on August 9, 1931, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Mashaw) Rheome. She graduated from George Hall Trade School in Ogdensburg. Lucinda first married Allen (Bub) Wallace O’Marah on August 30, 1951, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Gilbert Faucher officiating. He predeceased her on August 20, 1970. She later married Ronald Johnson on January 29, 1972, at City Hall in Ogdensburg, NY, with Mayor Burns officiating. He predeceased her on November 14, 2019. Lucinda was first employed as a waitress as A. Barton Hepburn Hospital and later went on to work at Ames Department Store and Jubilee Grocery Store. Lucinda spent most of her life as a farmer on the Middle road in Ogdensburg until 1971 and drove school bus for a short time. Lucinda enjoyed painting, people watching out in front of Wal-Mart, sitting on her porch and spending time with her family. She was an active member of the PTA’s and 4-H Clubs, and The Horseman’s association at the Gouverneur Fair. Donations may be made in Lucinda’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley Chapter of Hospice, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676, the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and Ogdensburg Fire Department, 718 Ford St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.