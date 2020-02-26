Many north country Christians observe Ash Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's Ash Wednesday and many Christians across the north country, including worshipers at St. Patrick's Church in Watertown, received ashes on their foreheads.
Ash Wednesday marks the start of the Lenten season - 40 days of fasting, prayer and penance ahead of Easter.
In receiving the ashes, people are told "repent and believe in the gospel" or to "remember you are dust and to dust you shall return."
"I think that's a powerful reminder when we say those words that life is short and we need to use this gift of life, this time that we have here on earth to get it right and to figure out what God asks of us and ask God to help us to do his work in this world, building up his kingdom here on earth," said Father Christopher Looby, pastor of St. Patrick's and St. Anthony's churches.
Easter is on April 12.
