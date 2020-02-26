Marlene Alana Hawkins, 68, native of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Calling hours for Marlene Alana Hawkins will be held from 2 to 5:15 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam followed by a short prayer service at 5:15pm with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant.
Marlene passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 24 at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY.
Marlene is survived by partner Juergen Dully of Norfolk, sons Derek (Heather) Hawkins of Fayetteville, NY and Andrew (Amy Atherton) Hawkins of Norwood, a brother Lyle (Marie) Cryderman of Spartanburg, SC, sisters Connie (Kurt) Waltz of Gouverneur, Carrol Cryderman of Potsdam, Lori Snyder of Massena, Victoria (David) Hoffay of Schroon Lake and her former husband Douglas Hawkins of Potsdam. Grandchildren Jillian, Drew, Kyla and Asten Hawkins and one on the way. Along with several beloved nieces and nephews.
Marlene was born on November 25, 1951 in Potsdam, NY to the late Maxine Lindley. She attended Potsdam High School. Throughout her career she cleaned homes and worked in the restaurant industry as a bartender and more notably as a waitress in many establishments such as C&C in Norfolk, Shoreline and Darr’s Place in Massena.
Marlene was a very happy-go-lucky person, honest, straightforward, strong willed, and always there to cheer someone up when they needed it. She loved animals, especially her springer spaniel Maggie Mae, and enjoyed spending time outdoors; whether it be tanning, swimming, boating, riding motorcycles, gardening, or just spending time with her sisters. She also enjoyed cooking for others and bragging about her grandchildren.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Marlene’s memory to the Potsdam Humane Society at 17 Madrid Avenue; Potsdam, NY 13676. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be made online at www.garnerfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.