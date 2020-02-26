Morning Checkup: Hand hygiene

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is asking patients to remind its health care professionals to wash their hands.
Karen Abare is Samaritan's director of infection prevention and control. She says the hospital is starting a new campaign called "Speak Up."
She says 80 percent of infections are spread on hands and washing them helps prevent that.
Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan's Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Samaritan's health care professionals are wearing buttons that say "ask me if I've washed my hands."
It serves as a reminder for both health care workers and patients.
You can find out more at www.samaritanhealth.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.