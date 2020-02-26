Penelope Joan Loomis, infant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Penelope Joan Loomis was born into the arms of angels and welcomed by her loving Mommy and Daddy on Feb 19, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. She was born at 11:35 a.m. and went to her heavenly home.
Penelope was the daughter of Ryan and Tricia Loomis of Watertown, has a big sister Caelyn and big brothers Noah and Ryder.
Her paternal grandparents are Jim Loomis and Christine Loomis of Watertown, maternal grandparents Sherry & Neal Bright of Hawaii and Bill Glasper of Watertown. She also has paternal great grandparents Norman and Peggy Moss of Arkansas, maternal great grandmother Jean Polge of Syracuse along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral arrangements have been taken care of by Hart and Bruce Funeral home as Penelope will be cremated and returned home to her eternal family.
She was greeted in heaven by her grandparents’ James Loomis SR, Joan Dozier, Louis Polge and William J. Glasper and cousins Nathan and Natalie McAllister.
Penelope gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on earth. She is now our precious angel who looks down upon us with love and will never be forgotten. She will forever be missed. Some people only dream of angels but we held one in our arms and she will forever be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers we would be pleased to have you support The Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep Foundation which provided a volunteer photographer to record her short life with us. Their mission is to help other grieving parents through their remembrance photography.
A million times we’ve needed you,
A million times we’ve cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
If all the world was ours to give,
We would give it yes, and more,
To see you coming up the steps,
And walking through the door.
To hear your voice and see your smile,
To sit and talk a while,
To be with you that same old way,
Would be our fondest day.
A heart of gold stopped beating,
Two smiling eyes closed to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Author: unknown
