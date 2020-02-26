Police investigate Watertown shooting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Police say a black male standing in the Sunoco convenience store parking lot at the corner of State and William streets fired at least one round at a vehicle that was pulling out of the parking lot.
The suspect then got into a red SUV and drove west.
Police say it happened shortly after 1:15 a.m.
The occupants of the vehicle that was shot at drove to a residence and called police.
Police say they've had no reports of any injuries and are continuing to investigate.
“We have to identify our suspect, find him and try to develop our intent on the shooter’s part for our investigation,” Det. Lt. Joe Donoghue said.
Police say they don't believe the shooting had anything to do with the convenience store.
Anyone with information can call police at 315-782-2233.
