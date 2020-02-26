Preventative dental services available for students at school

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - February is National School-Based Health Care Awareness Month and the North Country Family Health Center wants the public to know that preventative dental services available to students in school.
Kristina Watson, a dental hygienist, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the services. Watch her interview above.
Any student can enroll to use the school-based services. Parents or guardians can visit www.NoCoFamilyHealth.org for more information.
