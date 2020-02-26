Red Raiders hope for deep postseason run

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lowville boys’ basketball team defeated Cazenovia 70-47 in a sectional quarterfinal Tuesday night and they’re hoping they can ride that wave well into the postseason.
Last season, the Red Raiders made it to the state Class B final before losing to Glens Falls.
The Red Raiders feel there's some unfinished business to take care of, although, for now, it's take care of the job in front of you.
"Our team at the moment is just taking every day one at a time and don't take it for granted," coach Zach Shambo said. "Don't look back and try not to look ahead and one game at a time -- everything's a one-game season right now."
You can hear more from the coach in the video, along with players Chad Bach and Aidan Macaulay.
