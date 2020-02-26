Seaway users ‘disappointed’ by season delay

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The group representing shippers on the St. Lawrence Seaway said Wednesday it is disappointed by the Seaway’s decision to open later than usual this year.
The Seaway announced Tuesday it will open April 1. The Seaway typically opens about 12 days earlier than that, in mid to late March.
The Seaway said it was opening April 1 to allow more time for high volumes of water to flow out of Lake Ontario. There are projections Ontario could flood again, as it did in 2017 and 2019.
“We’re very disappointed with this delay," said Bruce Burrows, President of the Chamber of Marine Commerce.
“Delaying, shutting down or interrupting American, Canadian and international trade on the St. Lawrence Seaway and further damaging the economy and our nations’ global trading reputation should never be an option.”
Burrows called the Moses-Saunders Dam in Massena - that’s where the water from the lake is finally released - a “very limited tool that does not solve this problem."
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced Wednesday that with Ontario a foot and a half above normal, it will continue to release vast amounts of water during the month of March.
“Because the risk of a high water event on Lake Ontario remains elevated, the Board agreed to continue maximizing flows through March 31.,” according to the statement.
Right now, the Board is releasing record amounts of water through the dam - on Wednesday, it amounted to 363,000 cubic feet a second.
“Without the record outflows employed since the beginning of the year, water levels would be even higher than they are currently,” according to the River Board release.
The Chamber of Commerce claims each week of shipping on the Seaway lost will cost the Canadian and U.S. economies up to $193 million.
The Chamber represents shipping companies - the people who operate the ships that use the Seaway - and the various ports where goods are loaded and unloaded from the ships.
