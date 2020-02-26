Student allegedly assaults fellow student on Canton school grounds

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Canton Central School District says a student was allegedly assaulted by another student on school grounds Wednesday morning.
“By all accounts this was an isolated and unprovoked incident,” said district Superintendent Ron Burke in a message to parents. “Our school resource officer and administration intervened immediately.”
He also said the Canton Police Department was on the scene within minutes.
"We want to assure our parents and community members that the matter is being dealt with strictly and seriously," he said. "This was a troubling event and we recognize that students who witnessed it may have questions or concerns. Our counseling staff will be available to students who need additional support."
Burke also asked the community to "respect the privacy of the minors involved and refrain from sharing identifying information or rumors surrounding the incident."
The Canton Police Department declined to comment on the incident.
