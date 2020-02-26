Susan Freego Gibbons, 49, of Canton

Susan was a board member for the Potsdam Humane Society, where she was deeply involved in the “Pets for Vets” program. She would often pay for a black cat to be spayed or neutered so there was zero cost to the veteran. She was a NYSARC Coordinator/ Volunteer, where she did numerous walk/ runs, often times with her husband in tow. She was also a member of the Robert J. Freego, AMVETS. Susan was named Volunteer of the Year by the SLC Chamber of Commerce for her coordinating at the first BASSMASTERS Elite Tournament in Waddington.