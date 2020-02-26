Susan Freego Gibbons, 49, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Susan Freego Gibbons, 49, of Jingleville Road, Canton died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.
Susan was born August 14, 1970 in Ogdensburg, NY and was the daughter of John F. & Diane (Cota) Freego. She graduated from Canton High School and then received an early childhood development degree from Hudson Valley College in Troy, NY. She furthered her education at SUNY Potsdam and received her bachelor’s degree from Columbia University online.
Susan worked, most recently, as a Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional for St. Lawrence County NYSARC. She was very passionate about her work and the “individuals” she served for last 25 years.
On January 7, 2013 she married her beloved Scott Gibbons with Justice of the Peace Bob Camp as celebrant. The couple had been together for 20 years prior to being married.
In addition to her parents, John & Diane Freego of Canton, she is survived by her husband, Scott of Canton; her son, Ethan Gibbons of home; maternal grandmother, Isabel Cota; her sister-in-laws, Robbie (Steve) Jenne, Teresa Gibbons and Julie (Craig) Cullen; as well as, a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and dear friends.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Harold Cota; paternal grandparents, Robert & Pauleen Freego; and her mother and father-in-law, Christine and Cephas Gibbons.
Susan was a board member for the Potsdam Humane Society, where she was deeply involved in the “Pets for Vets” program. She would often pay for a black cat to be spayed or neutered so there was zero cost to the veteran. She was a NYSARC Coordinator/ Volunteer, where she did numerous walk/ runs, often times with her husband in tow. She was also a member of the Robert J. Freego, AMVETS. Susan was named Volunteer of the Year by the SLC Chamber of Commerce for her coordinating at the first BASSMASTERS Elite Tournament in Waddington.
She will certainly be remembered for her love of cats, especially “Bella”. She was an animal lover and an activist. Susan would often times put herself out to help others. She will surely be missed by all that knew her.
