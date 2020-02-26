Take a Leap of Kindness this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson Leadership Institute Class of 2020 wants people to make a random act of kindness on Leap Day this weekend.
JLI's April Bennett and Clint Chuayprasith talked about Leap of Kindness Day. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
People can drop off donations for 10 local nonprofits at the Salmon Run Mall or Samaritan Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29.
Or they can donate blood at a blood drive at Samaritan from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Or they can do whatever act of kindness they want to.
You can call 504-228-4192 to find out more or you can visit the JLI Class of 2020′s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.