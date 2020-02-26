Thomas N. Prime Jr., 78, formerly of Wellesley Island

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas N. Prime, Jr., 78, formerly of Pregent Road, Wellesley Island, passed away Sunday evening at the HPH Hospice Care Center, in Brooksville, Florida.
He was born June 16, 1942 in Englewood, NJ, son of Thomas N. Prime, Sr. and Miriam C. Ufer Prime. He graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School, in Demarest, NJ. He served in the U.S. National Guard from 1964-1970. Tom lived in Demarest, NJ, for the Demarest Police Department, retiring as Sergeant after 25 years of service, in 1993.
He was a member of the 1000 Islands Bass Masters, the NY State Bass Federation, Ducks Unlimited, NRA, the New Jersey State PBA, and the New Jersey Police Honor Legion.
He is survived by his fiancée, Mary T. Pervis, Dexter, NY, two sisters, Dolores Bono, Richmondville, NY and Judith Johnstone, Sharon Springs, NY, several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice organization of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
