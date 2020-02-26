Thomas N. Prime Jr., 78, formerly of Wellesley Island

He was born June 16, 1942 in Englewood, NJ, son of Thomas N. Prime, Sr. and Miriam C. Ufer Prime. He graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School, in Demarest, NJ. He served in the U.S. National Guard from 1964-1970. Tom lived in Demarest, NJ, for the Demarest Police Department, retiring as Sergeant after 25 years of service, in 1993.