Timothy C. Matson, 61, of Massena

Tim was a plant manager for Cornell Dry Cleaning Corporation until having to retire due to his health. He was a member of the Massena Elks Lodge #1702, where he served as an Exalted Ruler at one time. He was an avid bowler, a dedicated fan of the Washington Redskins, and cherished a good cold Budweiser. He enjoyed fishing and camping, especially looking forward to the annual Memorial Day outing with his family and friends. Tim was a very kind, humble man with a generous spirit and took great pride in the accomplishments of his son, Brandon.