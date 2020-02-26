Timothy C. Matson, 61, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy C. Matson, 61, of Cornell Avenue, peacefully passed away and lost his battle with ALS early Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020 at Massena Hospital with the love of his family and friends at his side.
Tim was born June 10, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of Claude Matson and the late Carolyn “Lyn” (Pettys) Matson. He was a 1976 graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School. On February 15, 1986, he married Karen Ann Myers at the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in Massena. Karen predeceased him on May 8, 1993. On August 14, 2007, he married Melissa Molnar at the Norfolk United Methodist Church with Rev. Karen Marshall, officiating.
Tim was a plant manager for Cornell Dry Cleaning Corporation until having to retire due to his health. He was a member of the Massena Elks Lodge #1702, where he served as an Exalted Ruler at one time. He was an avid bowler, a dedicated fan of the Washington Redskins, and cherished a good cold Budweiser. He enjoyed fishing and camping, especially looking forward to the annual Memorial Day outing with his family and friends. Tim was a very kind, humble man with a generous spirit and took great pride in the accomplishments of his son, Brandon.
Tim is survived by his best friend and soulmate, Melissa; his son, Brandon Matson and his companion, Karyssa Rafter of Massena; father, Claude of Pennsylvania; his sister, Tina Matson-Sweet and her husband, Jeff of Norwood; his sister-in-law Stacie Myers of Massena; his lifelong friend, Tina McClintock and her husband, Larry of Virginia; a dear family friend, Pat Matthews of Norwood; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces; and numerous friends.
Tim was sadly predeceased by a son, Brian at the age of 3 in 1983 and his mother, Lyn on November 30, 2009.
Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 7-9:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held Tuesday 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service in Louisville Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to ALS Society.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldonfh.com.
