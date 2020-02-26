Watertown Pride 2020 adding events to June celebration

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A celebration of the LGBTQ community will happen again with Watertown Pride 2020.
The local group recently unveiled a logo for this June's events.
Last year, Watertown Pride set a record for having the most people attend a city flag raising ceremony. More than 400 people showed up at the first-ever flag raising ceremony in front of Watertown City Hall.
For 2020, Pride will have the same activities as last year, including the flag raising ceremony, and then add a family-day in Thompson Park called "Out in the Park," which will include a 5K color run.
"For me as a long time resident of this community, it's exciting to see the community come together to say everyone is welcome to be part of our group - our community here,"
said Mark Irwin, Watertown Pride 2020 organizer.
Watertown Pride raised $10,000 last year and donated funds to the 'Q Centers' in Watertown, Lowville and Gouverneur. Q Centers are safe places for LGBTQ youth and their parents.
This year’s Pride Weekend is June 19, 20 and 21.
