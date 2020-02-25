Winter storm on the way.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Inclement weather is in the forecast as a strong area of low pressure will impact the North Country in a couple days. Expect cloudy skies tonight with some light snow moving in late. Lows will be near 30.
Snow will change over to rain by Wednesday afternoon. A few inches of snow is possible. Highs will be in the middle 30′s. It will be mild and windy during the overnight, with temperatures remaining in the 30′s.
Thursday will feature snow and gusty winds. Significant snow accumulations are possible, along with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Highs will be in the 30′s, but temperatures will fall during the day. Lake effect snow will form during the day and primarily impact the Tug Hill.
Heavy lake effect snow will continue on the Tug Hill during the day on Friday, with highs near 20.
