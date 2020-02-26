Woman looks to protect lakefront home by raising it 4 feet

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the possibility of another year of high water levels along Lake Ontario, some homeowners are taking drastic measures to keep their properties safe.
Some sandbags still are protecting Jeannine Schwartz's home that's 12 feet from Lake Ontario. She says the dream home she bought 7 years ago has taken a beating from 2019's flooding.
"I really didn't think we were rolling the dice. I thought we downsizing and this was our last stop. I didn't realize much of the time would be spent sandbagging and that a lot of property would be torn up and damaged," she said.
To protect her house from future damage, Schwartz wants to raise the town of Brownville property about 4 feet. She has a contractor coming to look at the house in March.
She says finding one wasn't easy while water levels are still higher than normal despite record-high outflows at the dams in Massena.
"I don't have any guarantees that it's going to raised up before flooding happens again and that is really nerve racking. If we don't get the home raised up, it's going to make us or break us," she said.
That's what Schwartz is really worried about - if she can't get her house raised, she's afraid everything she has worked for will be washed away. She's even afraid to file an insurance claim.
"I've been told that if I put a claim in that they will either drop me or raise my rates. I can't have either of those things," she said.
Schwartz says she has applied for $50,000 from the state through the REDI Commission, but she says she thinks lawmakers should be doing more to help those facing an uncertain future.
