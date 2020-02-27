Bail increased for man facing criminal contempt charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bail has been increased for an Edwards man facing several charges of criminal contempt.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said in a release that a bail hearing was held in Canton town court for 33 year old Clifton Guiles.
Bail for Guiles, who was arrested on criminal contempt charges three times in five days, was set at $5,000 cash or a $10,000 bond.
Bail was originally set at $250 and $300 following two of the arrests -- which he posted -- and he was released under probation supervision after the third.
Bigwarfe blames the low bail on the state's bail reform laws.
“The victims need to know that the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in this county are not giving up despite the challenges we face with bail reform,” Bigwarfe said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.