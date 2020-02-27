Barbara J. Paige, 51, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Barbara J. Paige, 51, passed away at home, Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020.
Born on January 11, 1969 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Gary T. and Elaine C. Hatch Farrell. She attended Indian River Central Schools, Philadelphia, NY.
Barbara married Richard J. Paige on September 14, 1996 in Watertown, NY, by the Honorable Howard George.
For the past 10 years, she worked for the Ft. Drum Public Works, Ft. Drum, NY. She also previously worked as a waitress at various local restaurants, Longway’s Diner, Brookside Diner and Crossroads Diner, all in Watertown, NY.
Barbara loved her dog, Toby, rummage and estate sales, antiques, flowers, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; her mother, Elaine C. Farrell, Watertown, NY; brother and sister-in-law, Gary T. Farrell, Jr. and Irina, Theresa, NY; brother, Larry Farrell, Theresa, NY; brother, Rusty Farrell, Theresa, NY; brother, Mark Farrell and companion, Dawn, Watertown, NY; sister, Lori Haggerty, Evans Mills, NY; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and David Barron, Cookeville, TN; brother and sister-in-law, John and Sandra Farrell, Grenada Hills, CA; four stepchildren, Carrie Paige and Amanda Paige, both of Watertown, NY, Richard Paige, II, Mannsville, NY, and Lori Witaker, IN; Aunt Joan and Jon Ostrander, Theresa, NY; her best friend, Gloria Fisher Yerdon, LaFargeville, NY; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
