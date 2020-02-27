Bill would reduce speed limit in front of Hermon-DeKalb school

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two state lawmakers are introducing a bill that would reduce the speed limit on Route 11 in front of Hermon-DeKalb Central School.
Sen. Patty Ritchie and Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush said in a joint release that their legislation would reduce the speed limit there from 55 to 35 miles per hour.
School officials have asked the state Transportation Department to lower the speed limit because of the number of accidents there.
An accident there last month was captured on a school security camera.
The lawmaker say that the accident left a student who was traveling with her parents with a broken collarbone and the driver of the other vehicle with a broken hand.
It happened when one vehicle slowed to turn onto the East DeKalb Road, where the school entrance is.
"There have been far too many accidents on this dangerous stretch of roadway -- a stretch that each and every day sees cars and buses bringing young children to and from school," Ritchie said.
“Too many individuals in our community have been injured in accidents occurring at this intersection,” Blankenbush said. “We can’t continue to put any more lives at risk.”
