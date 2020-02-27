Blizzard or no blizzard, some work still has to get done

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With a blizzard warning across parts of the north country, many people were off from school and work Thursday.
But others still had to report.
The city of Watertown refuse crew -- the people who pick up recycling and trash -- were out Thursday morning making their rounds.
Their pickup was made a bit more complicated by the windy, blustery conditions, but they say all things considered, this winter has been more mild than they're used to.
“We’ve been lucky with the weather,” Zach Cobb said. “This season has been very good to us, a few storms here and there, but yes this has been horrible. Hopefully the wind and the snow will calm down.”
