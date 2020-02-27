Blizzard warning for most of Thursday & Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain early Thursday morning quickly changed to snow as temperatures dropped and parts of the north country could see quite a lot of it over the next couple of days.
It was above freezing and raining early, but temperatures were dropping quickly. That means that water on roadways will freeze as it get covered by snow.
Temperatures will be in the mid-20s by afternoon and winds could gust to 50 miles per hour.
A blizzard warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties starts at 7 a.m. and continues through 4 p.m. on Friday.
There's also a blizzard warning northern Oneida, Herkimer, and Hamilton counties. That starts at 10 a.m. and also ends at 4 p.m. Friday.
There's a lake effect snow warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County from 7 a.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. on Friday.
To round things out, there’s a winter weather advisory for the rest of St. Lawrence County until 4 p.m. Thursday.
The heaviest snowfalls will be in the higher elevations of the Tug Hill and parts of the Adirondacks.
Isolated areas could get three feet or more of snow.
Highs on Friday will be in the mid-20s.
There's a chance of snow on Saturday. Skies will be cloudy and highs will be in the upper teens.
It will be partly sunny and in the low 20s on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.