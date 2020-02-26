Blizzard warning.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -An area of low pressure will produce blizzard conditions in portions of the North Country on Thursday and Friday. Expect rain this evening, changing over to snow tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be steady in the middle 30′s.
Winds will increase from the west on Thursday. Expect periods of heavy snow and whiteout conditions. Temperatures will fall into the 20′s by the afternoon. Heavy lake effect snow will impact areas downwind of Lake Ontario Thursday afternoon and overnight. Significant accumulations are expected.
Heavy lake snow continues on Friday. Highs will be in the lower 20′s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.