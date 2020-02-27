Blizzard warnings continue

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A blizzard warning is in effect for much of the north country and parts of the Adirondacks until late Friday afternoon.
Blizzard warnings for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties continues through 4 p.m. on Friday, as does one for northern Oneida, Herkimer, and Hamilton counties.
A lake effect snow warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County also ends at 4 p.m. Friday.
The rest of St. Lawrence County has a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Snow will be heavy at times and could fall at rates of 2 to 3 miles per hour. Snowfall will be heaviest over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.
It will be windy with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour possible.
Generalized snow will become more focused into narrow bands over the course of the afternoon and evening. That continues overnight and into Friday.
