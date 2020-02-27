Blizzard: the white and the green in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were whiteout conditions on parts of Route 12 in Lewis County Thursday. Some say the big snow storm is helping business.
The wind was whipping and the snow was blowing Thursday afternoon along Route 12 outside of Lowville. A tractor trailer went off the road, but in the village, things weren't as bad.
Two brothers were enjoying their snow day.
"We haven't got to play outside in the snow hardly this year," said Landon Peters.
"I like school too, but it's fun to have days off, too," said Jackson Peters.
Those two brothers were out shoveling and plowing trying to make a few dollars.
"I know in the years past there has been monster amounts of snow and then this year's kind of been disappointing, and then you hear about this and it's, like, this is awesome, let's get it," said Anthony Chartrand, who runs a snow removal business.
A big snow storm doesn't just bring business to those who shovel and plow. In the town of Martinsburg, Monnat Brothers Service Station will be out helping drivers who get stuck.
"We get pretty busy, quite a few calls from the sheriff's department. Any sort of up tick in business is good," said Jake Monnat, Monnat Brothers Service Station.
Copenhagen fire officials opened the fire hall as a shelter.
