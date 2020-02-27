Crow droppings not a health concern, officials say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Take a look at the picture above. That's not snow on a playground picnic table, it's crow droppings.
While they may be gross, they are not a health concern, according to local officials.
Jefferson County Public Health says the droppings do not pose a risk to public health and the only disease that has any potential is called histoplasmosis. That develops when the droppings disturb soil and grow spores over time. Experts call that unlikely.
“We don’t anticipate receiving any reports because the city does a very good job at cleaning it up. It’s not in real time obviously, and it’s not in real time because of the weather. When it’s fair weather, when they do clean it up, there isn’t a problem with the birds,” said Steve Jennings, Jefferson County Public Health planner.
Come spring the crow droppings in the city will be pressure washed and cleaned up.
