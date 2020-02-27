DEC donates reusable grocery bags

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state wants to make sure people are ready for the upcoming plastic bag ban, so it's donating reusable bags to two local nonprofits.
The Department of Environmental Conservation is giving 400 reusable bags to the Watertown Urban Mission and 100 to the Watertown's Salvation Army to use in their food pantries and at the Urban Mission's thrift store.
It's part of the DEC's "Bring Your Own Bag" campaign to encourage New Yorkers to use reusable bags when they shop.
Regional director Randall Young says the DEC is donating hundreds of thousands of bags to food pantries across the state.
"They're serving people where purchasing a bag may not be something that is easily done or even doable for some of their clients," he said, "so to make it easier for them and again to help educate the public then we're donating these bags."
The plastic bag ban goes into effect on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.