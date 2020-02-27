Depauville Film Series is Back - Nuts!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
On the second Saturday of each month, excluding July and September, Depauville Free Library’s Community Room, with its 72-inch flat screen television and enhanced audio, becomes a movie house.
The films shown as part of the library program entitled the “Carmen D’Avino Second Saturday Cinema” are free and open to the public.
Nuts!, a 2016 animation/documentary by filmmaker Penny Lane, will be shown on March 14 at 4pm. It is a mostly true story of John Romulus Brinkley, a small-town Kansas doctor who discovers in 1917 that he can cure impotence by transplanting goat testicles into men. And that’s just the tipping point in this stranger-than-fiction tale. With the balls of a P.T. Barnum, the gonads of goats, and the wishful dreams of flaccid men, Brinkley amassed a fortune, was almost elected Governor of Kansas, invented junk mail and the infomercial, and built the world’s most powerful radio station. By the time all of the twists and turns of Brinkley’s story are revealed, NUTS! certainly earns its title. (NR)
Writer-director Ham Tran’s 2006 independent film, Journey from the Fall, tells the story of a South Vietnamese family's struggle for survival in the aftermath of the Fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975 to North Vietnam's Communist regime. Mr. Tran's narrative is outlined in broad strokes; it is filled in with delicate brushwork. The script, written from a Vietnamese perspective, draws on survivor stories and the director's own experiences as the child of boat people. The film begins at 4pm on April 11. (R)
On May 9, writer Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and animator Duke Johnson’s stop-motion animated film, Anomalisa will be shown at 7pm. The 2015 film is a deeply emotional story about one man's loneliness and disaffection with the world, which he sees as populated by people who all have the same face and voice. Then he meets someone else he considers a real person: the shy, awkward Lisa. The artistic greatness of Anomalisa has caused reviewers to claim it has more heart, soul, and pathos than most live-action movies. (R)
Parasite will be shown on June 13 beginning at 7pm. Acclaimed as one of the best films of 2019, the film from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho is a brilliant, powerfully revealing social satire examining the structural inequity that has come to define the world. It is a Rorschach test of who you identify as parasite and host. (R)
In Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov 2019 documentary, Honeyland, Hatidze tends to her precious bee colonies while also caring for her ailing elderly mother in their candlelit stone hut in an abandoned Macedonian village. The delicious, curative honey that Hatidze produces, known for miles around, is a labor of love, borne of patient sensitivity to the seasonal rhythms of nature and to the needs of her beehives. When a new neighboring family tries to do the same, it becomes a source of tension as they disregard her wisdom and advice. Honeyland begins at 7pm on August 8. (NR)
On October 10, writer-director Lulu Wang’s The Farewell will be shown at 4pm. “The lovely paradox of The Farewell,” as the Wall Street Journal critic, Joe Morgenstern, wrote, “is that everyone in it tries to hide their feelings as long as they can, yet their story goes straight to your heart.” The Farewell, released in 2019, is obviously personal and culturally specific, yet it achieves a universality and a resonance through its vivid depiction of a family in the midst of crisis. That crisis was actually Wang’s crisis: Her beloved grandmother was dying in China, and the family decided not to tell their matriarch to protect her and prevent her from living in fear throughout her remaining days. Instead, they planned a lavish wedding as an excuse to bring everyone together one last time. (PG)
This Magnificent Cake, a stop-motion film written and directed by Marc James Roels and Emma de Swaef, takes its title from King Leopold II of Belgium's declared desire to join other European countries in securing "a slice of this magnificent African cake” and follows several characters into the legendary “heart of darkness” of 19th century Africa. In 1885, Leopold became de facto owner of much of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. The rubber, ivory and precious metals taken from the Congo made Leopold staggeringly wealthy, but millions of Congolese died from overwork, torture and disease until their hellish exploitation was exposed in 1904. In a series of linked episodes, the filmmakers explore the thoughtless cruelty. Their use of felt and fabric for both puppets and landscapes gives their creations a uniquely tactile and textural dimension whose toy-box quality effectively counterpoints the gravity of the subject matter. This Magnificent Cake will screen on November 14 at 4pm.
Robert Tinnell’s 2019 film Feast of Seven Fishes will close out the library’s 2020 series with a screening on December 12 at 4pm. It’s Just days before Christmas in 1983 and the Oliverios ready their Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian tradition stretching back to the old country of Calabria, Italy. Based on writer-director Robert Tinnell's online comic strip and graphic novel, the gathering of family for the holidays is a relatable and poignant annual tale. (NR)
The film series’ namesake, Carmen D’Avino, was a pioneer in animated short film. As one of the leading figures in the avant-garde film movement of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, his films, known for their wit and graphic brilliance, received many international honors, including two Academy Award nominations, (Pianissimo in 1964 and Background in 1973) and were regularly seen at Cinema 16, the most successful and influential membership film society in North American history. His works in oils and sculpture have achieved similar success, part of his always expanding experimentation into shape, color and form.
A resident of Hammond, NY from the 1980s until his death in 2004, D'Avino challenged himself by working in new and, to him, yet untried materials. The sculptures in wood gave way to carvings of stone blocks weighing many tons. Marble led to limestone and then to granite. “The Chapel” in Westminster Park on Wellesley Island is surrounded by some of his stone statues and, inside, at the front of the small sanctuary, stands D’Avino’s larger than life sculpture in wood of a Native American.
For more information about the series or the films, please contact Depauville Free Library at 315-686-3299 or deplib@ncls.org.
