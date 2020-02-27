Depauville Film Series is Back - Nuts!

On October 10, writer-director Lulu Wang’s The Farewell will be shown at 4pm. “The lovely paradox of The Farewell,” as the Wall Street Journal critic, Joe Morgenstern, wrote, “is that everyone in it tries to hide their feelings as long as they can, yet their story goes straight to your heart.” The Farewell, released in 2019, is obviously personal and culturally specific, yet it achieves a universality and a resonance through its vivid depiction of a family in the midst of crisis. That crisis was actually Wang’s crisis: Her beloved grandmother was dying in China, and the family decided not to tell their matriarch to protect her and prevent her from living in fear throughout her remaining days. Instead, they planned a lavish wedding as an excuse to bring everyone together one last time. (PG)