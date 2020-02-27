Edmund J. Walker, 87, of Winthrop

Ed became well known for his love of life, good humor, adventurous spirit, and honesty and professional manner in business dealings. In their retirement years they enjoyed time in Florida, ocean cruises, traveling and exploring the states in their RV, and especially polka dancing and time with family. Most important to him though was his Christian faith and fidelity to his wife and family. This was evident in his devotion to Lillian who in her later years would succumb to Frontotemporal Dementia. Ed lovingly cared for her at their Winthrop home for many years until her passing on December 28, 2013.