Edmund J. Walker, 87, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edmund J. Walker, 87, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Born on March 7, 1932 in New Haven, Connecticut, Edmund is the son of the late Edgar and Helen (Healey) Walker. He graduated from Derby High School in Ct. and later attended Fairfield University in Fairfield Ct.
He married the love of his life Lillian M. Plaskon on January 15, 1955 in Amenia, NY. They shared a loving relationship for nearly 59 years and during that time had many adventures. They started their lives together in the Shelton/Derby area of Ct where Ed worked in the ‘compound room’ and later in the lab at the BF Goodrich sponge rubber plant in Shelton, Ct. Later with a baby and two toddlers in tow they relocated to Downers Grove, Illinois in 1959 where Ed worked in sales for BF Goodrich and later started on a new venture as an insurance salesman working for American Life and Casualty Co.
In 1968, now with a family of 3 girls and 3 boys, they relocated to Trumbull, Ct where Ed continued in insurance sales and, also prepared to launch his new venture. He became a NYS licensed real estate broker and after exploring and researching the North Eastern US, Edmund and Lillian moved their family to Bombay, NY and opened a real estate office. They were successful and thrived in this business for many years buying and selling real estate in north Franklin and north Eastern St. Lawrence Counties.
Ed became well known for his love of life, good humor, adventurous spirit, and honesty and professional manner in business dealings. In their retirement years they enjoyed time in Florida, ocean cruises, traveling and exploring the states in their RV, and especially polka dancing and time with family. Most important to him though was his Christian faith and fidelity to his wife and family. This was evident in his devotion to Lillian who in her later years would succumb to Frontotemporal Dementia. Ed lovingly cared for her at their Winthrop home for many years until her passing on December 28, 2013.
Ed was a member of the St. Patrick’s Church community in Brasher Falls, the Knights of Columbus, and the Moose Lodge. He was always an avid reader, enjoyed vegetable gardening, telling jokes, playing the accordion, and singing. In fact, he had a ‘little black book’ that he would break out on occasion to pick out a song to sing – he had hundreds listed and new the words to all of them.
He is survived by his children, Laureen and Garland Benore of Bombay, NY, Edward and Barbara Walker of Lisbon, NY, Diana and Douglas Ventimiglia of Beacon Falls, CT, Kathleen Bennor of Massena, NY, Christopher Walker of Ogdensburg, NY, and Thomas Walker of Port St. Lucie, FL; 13 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday from 2 – 4 and 6 - 8 at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 am at St. Patrick Church. Burial will be in the spring in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, www.hospiceslv.org
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.
