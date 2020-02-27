Highlights & scores: Basketball & hockey sectionals

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Section 3 and Section 10 basketball playoffs continued to churn away Wednesday night.
South Jefferson hosted Westhill in a girls' Section 3 Class B quarterfinal.
The Lady Spartans came out on top 60-42.
In a girls' Section 3 Class D quarterfinal in Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights rolled over Madison 66-24.
There was an upset in boys' Section 3 Class D as Brookfield stunned Copenhagen 54-52 in a quarterfinal match-up in Copenhagen.
Heuvelton bested Chateaugay in a girls' Section 10 Class D semifinal 38-16
In the other Class D semifinal, Hammond defeated Edwards-Knox 53-38.
In a boys' Section 10 Division 1 hockey semifinal, Canton defeated Potsdam 2-1.
Check out highlights from all these games in the video.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ Section 3 Class D basketball quarterfinal
Brookfield 54, Copenhagen 52
Girls’ Section 3 Class B basketball quarterfinals
South Jefferson 60, Westhill 42
Oneida 62, Lowville 34
Girls’ Section 3 Class D basketball quarterfinal
Copenhagen 66, Madison 24
Girls’ Section 10 Class D basketball quarterfinals
Heuvelton 38, Chateaugay 16
Hammond 53, Edwards-Knox 38
Boys’ Section 10 Division 1 hockey semifinal
Canton 2, Potsdam 1
Men’s college hockey
SUNY Potsdam 2, Buffalo State 1
Men’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 22, SUNY Canton 3
Women’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 18, SUNY Potsdam 6
SUNY Plattsburgh 13, SUNY Canton 12 (OT)
