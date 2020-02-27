Highlights & scores: Basketball & hockey sectionals

Thursday morning sports wrap
February 27, 2020 at 8:20 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 8:20 AM

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Section 3 and Section 10 basketball playoffs continued to churn away Wednesday night.

South Jefferson hosted Westhill in a girls' Section 3 Class B quarterfinal.

The Lady Spartans came out on top 60-42.

In a girls' Section 3 Class D quarterfinal in Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights rolled over Madison 66-24.

There was an upset in boys' Section 3 Class D as Brookfield stunned Copenhagen 54-52 in a quarterfinal match-up in Copenhagen.

Heuvelton bested Chateaugay in a girls' Section 10 Class D semifinal 38-16

In the other Class D semifinal, Hammond defeated Edwards-Knox 53-38.

In a boys' Section 10 Division 1 hockey semifinal, Canton defeated Potsdam 2-1.

Check out highlights from all these games in the video.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section 3 Class D basketball quarterfinal

Brookfield 54, Copenhagen 52

Girls’ Section 3 Class B basketball quarterfinals

South Jefferson 60, Westhill 42

Oneida 62, Lowville 34

Girls’ Section 3 Class D basketball quarterfinal

Copenhagen 66, Madison 24

Girls’ Section 10 Class D basketball quarterfinals

Heuvelton 38, Chateaugay 16

Hammond 53, Edwards-Knox 38

Boys’ Section 10 Division 1 hockey semifinal

Canton 2, Potsdam 1

Men’s college hockey

SUNY Potsdam 2, Buffalo State 1

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 22, SUNY Canton 3

Women’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 18, SUNY Potsdam 6

SUNY Plattsburgh 13, SUNY Canton 12 (OT)

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.